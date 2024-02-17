Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday gave a direction to convene a high-level meeting under the aegis of ministers to discuss issues related to frequent human-animal conflicts in Wayanad district.

As per the directive, Revenue, Forest and Local Self Government Department (LSGD) ministers would jointly convene a meeting in Wayanad district on February 20.

All peoples' representatives including civic body councillors of Wayanad besides higher officials would participate in the meeting, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here said.

The CM intervened in the matter in the wake of intense protests staged by local people seeking solutions to address frequent attacks by stray wild animals in human settlements in the high range district.

Later in the day, Vijayan convened a high-level meeting in the state capital to take stock of the situation prevailing in Wayanad following frequent wildlife attacks.

A decision has been taken during the meeting to install 250 additional cameras in inhabited areas to detect the movement of wild animals.

The Chief Minister also directed to strengthen the presence of police and wildlife personnel in necessary places.

Stating that an awareness drive would be strengthened among local people, he said a campaign using a loud speaker and another one via police stations were already in place in the district.

Chief Secretary V Venu, DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib and other higher officials were among those who participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, shops remained closed and vehicles kept off roads today in Wayanad where the ruling LDF, opposition UDF and BJP called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal seeking permanent solutions to the wild elephant menace in the region.

Angry agitators blocked the vehicular traffic along major routes in the district that connect Karnataka and other parts of the state a day after an eco-tourism guide of the forest department died post an attack by an elephant near Kuruva island.

Last week, Aji (42) was trampled to death by the elephant in the Mananthavady area of the district triggering massive protests in Wayanad.

