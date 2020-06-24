Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 24 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated the Puthumala rehabilitation project via video conferencing.

Puthumala village in Wayanad was completely destroyed by floods in August last year.

As many as 121 people lost their lives in the floods that had crippled Kerala.

The Chief Minister had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives due to floods in the state. (ANI)

