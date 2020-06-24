Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 24 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated the Puthumala rehabilitation project via video conferencing.
Puthumala village in Wayanad was completely destroyed by floods in August last year.
Also Read | 53 More People Test Positive For COVID-19 in Jharkhand: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.
As many as 121 people lost their lives in the floods that had crippled Kerala.
The Chief Minister had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives due to floods in the state. (ANI)
Also Read | IAS Officer Vijay Shankar, Accused in Multi-Crore IMA Scam, Found Dead At His Residence in Bengaluru.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)