Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 2 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan asserted that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented a policy document on the party's vision for a 'New Kerala'.

He was speaking at the press meet in the wake of the ongoing party state conference at Kochi.

CPIM state secretary said, "In the CPIM State Conference, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday presented a policy document on the party's vision for a 'New Kerala'. A detailed discussion on the matter will be held at the conference tomorrow. Amendments to it will be taken into account."

He also said that the presented document suggest development in technology, a leap in the field of knowledge, improvement in the higher education sector, science and technology to be made available to the entire population, governance should be made people-friendly and the improvement in the content of public education.

"The document states that loans can be accepted without compromising the interest of the state. The conference will also discuss the need for changes in the attitudes adopted by trade unions in various fields," Balakrishnan added. (ANI)

