Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 1 (ANI): Ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday credited the progressive movements and left-wing governments with liberating women in the state.

"There have been many women's movements in the state of Kerala. The public of Kerala has become aware of the role played by progressive movements and left-wing governments," Vijayan said.

Highlighting the state government's commitment to women's safety, Vijayan said that action in cases of crime against women was taken against all perpetrators regardless of their social status.

"The government is seriously intervening in women's safety. Special training was given to the women police. Actions are taken without considering their social status in crimes against women," the CM said.

"Domestic violence cases have been decreased. There are women who are hesitant to come confidently in public places also," he added.

CM Vijayan inaugurated the celebrations, organised by the Kerala Women's Commission, ahead of International Women's Day. He highlighted the praise Kerala received from the United Nations for its gender budgeting system.

"For many years, Kerala has been moving in line with this idea of women's equality and empowerment. Last year, the United Nations praised Kerala's gender budgeting system. This is the first time a state in India has introduced gender budgeting. The first plan was to set aside 25 per cent of the budget allocation for women's empowerment projects," the CM said.

Speaking about the efforts made by the Kerala government for women's empowerment, Vijayan said that nearly 1.5 lakh women were employed in the last financial year with the help of the women's development corporation in the state.

"About 1.5 lakh people were employed in the last financial year through the State Women's Development Corporation. Special training programs were organised for self-employed entrepreneurs and those looking for jobs abroad. Digital education and skill development projects were implemented for women," the CM said.

He further stated that anti-dowry officers have been appointed in all state districts. (ANI)

