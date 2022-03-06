Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 6 (ANI): Kerala Congress (B) will focus on social and welfare measures in a bid to reach out to the poor and vulnerable in the state, said party MLA K B Ganesh Kumar.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said that the party will have to rigorously work for the welfare of the poor, besides taking up social activities, including garbage management and cleaning of hospitals.

"The party has decided to involve in more charity works, mainly for the welfare of the poor and poorest people of the society. Those in the party will work especially in the (scheduled castes, scheduled tribe) SC/ST colonies. They will take up charitable works and social services like managing garbage. Now they will involve in hospital cleaning activities and report to higher committees about their services. This is the way the party will gain accountability," Kumar said.

Kumar, an actor, said that Kerala Congress (B) is the first political party to use software for party membership.

"We are using software similar to the tools used by the Election Commissions. We are collecting photos, ID cards and Aadhaar numbers. There is no nomination of candidates. Everything is done by the selected committees," he added.

Kumar also revealed that he has decided to donate his organs, adding that he will then serve as a role model for the party workers.

"Organ transplantation is a serious issue in our community and I have already decided to donate my organs. Some of my colleagues can do the same to help society. I am appealing to them to think about it. I think it will change our society," he said. (ANI)

