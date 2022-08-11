Kannur (Kerala) [India], August 11 (ANI): Congress leader and Kannur corporation councillor PV Krishnakumar was arrested for allegedly raping an employee of a women's co-operative bank, said police.

The woman had filed a Police complaint on July 20 to the city police commissioner and to the women's commission.

The Congress leader was absconding soon after police registered the case. He has now been arrested from Tirupati.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

