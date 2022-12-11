Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 11, (ANI): Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) political affairs committee, which met after five months on Sunday in Kochi, "resolved" to work on the 'Vision-2024 goal of winning 20 out of 20 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections".

After the meeting, K Muraleedharan, Congress MP, said that leaders also discussed issues related to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor " taking part in political activities in Kerala without intimating them in advance".

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's recent Malabar Tour had allegedly "displeased" a few leaders in the Kerala unit of the Congress party.

Earlier Tharoor had said, "I don't mind talking to anyone. We are not Kindergarten children to keep quiet. If I meet the leaders at the conclave, I will speak. (On rumours of the displeasure of state leaders). AICC General Secretary Tariq Anwar has not expressed any dissatisfaction with my activities.

After the meeting, K Muraleedharan said, "All issues were discussed in the Political Affairs Committee meeting. Vision- 2024 aims to win 20 out of 20 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections".

"No one is forbidden in the Party. Shashi Tharoor's programs should be informed to the respective District Congress Committees," he added.

After that, Kottayam District Congress Committee (DCC) president Nattakam Suresh came out openly against Tharoor, saying "Tharoor did not inform the district leadership as per the standing instructions to all leaders".

To express displeasure, a section of Congress leaders in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts had kept away from Tharoor's functions recently.

"We have given authority to the KPCC President, K Sudhakaran, to take a final call on all matters," he said.

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, former Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, former KPCC Presidents Mullappally Ramachandran and VM Sudheeran did not attend the meeting. (ANI)

