New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): After over four decades, a female candidate of the Kerala Congress is likely to enter the Rajya Sabha since the party's unit nominated Jebi Mather as its candidate for the Upper House.

Mather, who belongs to a minority community, has previously served as a Youth Congress leader, which adds a feather to her political career and justifies nomination.

Kerala Congress in-charge Tariq Anwar said that a total of four names were sent to the party's high command as a possible candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Kerala. Of the four names, Mather's name was finalized.

Listing the reasons for nominating Mather, Anwar said, "She is a woman and secondly the youth voted in her favour. Belonging to a minority community was another reason behind her nomination."

He said that Mather comes from a political family.

"Mather's father has been a former treasurer of Kerala Congress, while her grandfather has been a former state president of the party.

Three Kerala vacancies are arising due to the term of the Rajya Sabha MPs ending on April 2.

The Rajya Sabha election for 13 seats will be held on March 31. (ANI)

