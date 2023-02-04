Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 4 (ANI): Members of the Congress party in Kerala on Saturday observed a black day after Petrol and Diesel prices were hiked by Rs 2 per litre in the budget by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government for the 2022-23 financial year in the legislative assembly.

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Friday presented the budget for the 2022-23 financial year in the legislative assembly.

Also Read | Delhi Police, Businessmen Collect Rs 1.5 Lakh To Help Family of Sadar Bazar Blast Victim Gulab Singh.

Petrol, diesel prices will be increased by Rs 2 per litre in Kerala, the finance minister said on Friday while presenting the budget.

The Budget allocated Rs 2,000 crore to check inflation. Despite being a consumerist State Kerala was able to control price hikes and the state witnessed the lowest price rise in the country, Balagopal said on Friday adding that the Petrol and diesel prices will be increased by Rs 2 per litre in Kerala. The minister said that the Centre's assistance to the state has been reduced and a financial crunch is expected this year.

Also Read | Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha Breaks Down Before Media, Says Encroachments at Her Athletics School Posing Security Threat.

"It is an anti-democratic, anti-people budget presented ever in the history of Kerala," Palode Ravi, Congress, Thiruvananthapuram district president said.

Ravi further said that Kerala is a consumer state. "Kerala is the first state bearing the burden of price hike," Ravi sighed.

"Around 80% of the population is sustaining on remittances. Our children are working outside of India. There are few job opportunities here," Ravi added.

"We request to the government and chief minister to withdraw the heavy burden of tax on the people of the state. The finance minister has not allocated any amount of money for the welfare of the people as well. We will continue agitation until our demands are met," Ravi added.

The Youth Congress' members waved black flags and protested outside the Ernakulam Guest House a day after the state budget for fiscal 2023-24 was presented in the assembly by state finance minister KN Balagopal.

On Friday, Kerala Police used water canons to disperse Youth Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha workers protesting against the Kerala Budget outside the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.

Congress Youth workers burned Kerala Budget Papers as a protest against the Vijayan government's state budget. Congress Youth workers also showed black flags to Kerala Chief Minister as a protest against the State Budget. The BJP Yuva Morcha also staged protests against the budget outside the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)