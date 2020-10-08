Kollam (Kerala) [India], October 8 (ANI): Police high-handedness was on display after a Sub-Inspector attached to Chadayamangalam police station in Kollam slapped an elderly person and manhandled him for riding pillion for allegedly not wearing a helmet.

SI Shajeem was seen dragging the elderly person and slapping him in a video recorded by an onlooker.

Acting on the incident, on the direction of Kerala DGP, the Kollam district police chief has ordered that SI Shajeem, who is on probation, should go for intensive training.

This happens at a time when the Kerala DGP had issued orders not to ill-treat citizens or to resort to high-handedness during vehicle inspections. (ANI)

