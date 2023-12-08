Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 8 (ANI): The state secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Kanam Rajendran, passed away at the age of 73 at a private hospital in Kerala's Kochi, said an official on Friday.

According to the official, Rajendran had been undergoing diabetes treatment for three months. He had taken a three-month leave from the party due to illness.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Accidentally Shot in Head Inside Police Station in Aligarh, in Serious Condition; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Kanam Rajendran has been the state secretary of the party since 2015.

Born in 1950 at Koottickal in Kerala's Kottayam, the leader kicked off his political career at a young age and became the state secretary of All India Youth Front (AIYF), the youth wing of the CPI, at the age of 23.

Also Read | ICSE, ISC 2024 Date Sheet: Class 10, 12 Exams Time Table Out on cisce.org, Know How to Check.

Later, he joined the party's state leadership at the age of 28. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)