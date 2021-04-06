Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 6 (ANI): A clash erupted on Tuesday afternoon between the workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) and that of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Kattayikonam area of rural Thiruvanathapuram in Kerala during the polling.

The police have registered a case on the basis of BJP workers' allegation that one of their agents was attacked by CPI (M) workers. The CPI (M), however, refuted the claim and said that one of their workers travelling in a car was attacked by the BJP workers.

The police detained some people suspected to be CPI(M) activists in connection with the violence.

Earlier in the day, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and BJP leader Sobha Surendran staged a protest demanding the arrest of CPI (M) workers.

On the other hand, Devaswom Minister and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate of Kazhakootam, Kadakampally Surendran claimed that the BJP was aiming to stall votes in the ward where his alliance normally leads.

He further alleged: "Police was acting unjustly and instead of taking into custody the attackers, they are taking into custody people from the area."

"Kattayikonam has been their (BJP's) targeted area. Apart from the clash, they are trying to create many problems."

The LDF leader further said: "I told police officers that near Aniyoor temple some people who are not from the area have camped."

Kerala witnessed a voter turnout of around 70 per cent in the polling conducted in a single phase on Tuesday. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

