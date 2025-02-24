Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 24 (ANI): A 22-year-old B.Tech student of Rajadhani Institute of Engineering & Technology, Nagaroor, was stabbed to death near his college in Thiruvananthapuram, as per the Kerala police.

The deceased, identified as Valentine, was a native of Mizoram. The Nagaroor police have taken a batchmate, also from Mizoram, into custody in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10:30 p.m. at a junction about 200 meters from the college.

Preliminary investigations suggest that an altercation between the two students may have led to the attack.

The victim was a final-year engineering student.

The accused, T. Lamsang Swal (23), a third-year B.Tech Civil Engineering student from the same college allegedly stabbed him due to a long-standing personal dispute.

Both students lived together in a rented house outside the college hostel. On the night of the attack, the two, along with some friends, were reportedly consuming alcohol in their rented accommodation. A heated argument escalated into a physical altercation, the accused called Valentine to Nedumparambu Junction, where he fatally stabbed him in the chest with a knife, said police.

Police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident, confirming the presence of other students at the scene. The FIR suggests that past enmity drove Lamsang to commit the crime.

Further investigation by the police is underway. (ANI)

