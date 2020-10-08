Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 8 (ANI): The Kerala cabinet has decided to set up 'Kerala Farmers Welfare Fund Board' for the welfare of farmers in the state.

According to the Farmer Welfare Board Act, a farmer is an owner, licensee, sole proprietor, oral tenant, government land leaseholder, who owns not less than 5 cents and more than 15 acres of land, with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh and main means of livelihood should be farming for minimum three years.

Welfare Fund members are entitled to a personal pension, family pension, sickness benefit, disability benefit, medical assistance, marriage and maternity allowance, education assistance and posthumous benefits.

Farmers have to pay a registration fee of Rs 100 to become a member of the board's welfare fund scheme and a minimum monthly contribution of Rs 100. The Government will provide an equivalent share of up to Rs 250 to the members of the Welfare Fund.

Farmers who have paid their contribution for not less than five years, remain a member of the Welfare Fund without arrears and have completed 60 years of age will be entitled to a pension commensurate with the contribution paid, according to the Board Act.

Those who are receiving farmers' pension will then get a pension from welfare fund.

This is the first time in the country that such a board has been set up for the welfare and upliftment of farmers. Former Kerala agriculture university vice-chancellor Dr P. Rajendran will be appointed as chairman of the board. (ANI)

