Kollam (Kerala), Feb 17 (PTI) Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Saturday called for adapting education to rapid global technological changes while placing a strong emphasis on a human-centric approach.

The FM was speaking at the inauguration of an international conclave organised by ASAP Kerala and TKM Group of Institutions at TKM Engineering College here.

"Change in the education sector must be anchored in humanity. Our educational system should align with the swift global technological transformations, nurturing a world-class human resource pool and fostering a resilient economic environment in our state," said Balagopal.

Acknowledging Kerala's rich human resources in the accounting field, he outlined the state government's initiatives to expand opportunities for youth, particularly through programmes like the Enrolled Agent (EA) course.

The goal is to enable Kerala's youth secure lucrative employment opportunities nationally by leveraging the talent in the accounting sector, he said.

Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala's Enrolled Agent (EA) qualification training aims to equip eligible youth with the skills needed to access the growing employment opportunities in the state linked to the US tax sector, a statement here said.

The course, featuring job guarantees and comprehensive training, has garnered significant positive feedback.

During his address, Iravipuram MLA M Naushad said that several companies have entered agreements with ASAP Kerala to offer jobs to approximately 3000 individuals, underscoring the demand for skilled professionals in the field.

The conclave, attended by over a thousand students from Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Alappuzha districts, revealed abundant opportunities in the commerce sector.

A panel discussion held at TKM Arts and Science College featured industry experts sharing their experiences and addressing students' queries, providing invaluable insights into the field.

ASAP Kerala CMD Dr Usha Titus delivered the keynote address, the statement added.

