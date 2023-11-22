Visuals of the black flag protest during CM Vijayan's motorcade in Kannur. (File Photo/ANI)

Kannur (Kerala) [India], November 22 (ANI): Kerala police arrested four Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting Youth Congress workers who reportedly showed black flags during the Chief Minister's motorcade in Kannur.

The accused identified as Amal Babu, Jithin, Anuvind and Rameez were arrested by the Pazhayangadi police in Kannur and were remanded by the Payyanur First Class Judicial Magistrate Court.

Earlier on November 20, a fracas ensued after Youth Congress workers were allegedly beaten up for showing black flags at the motorcade of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Pazhayangadi, Eripuram.

Vijayan was visiting his home district as part of Navkerala Sadas, an outreach programme of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) when he was shown black flags by Young Congress members.

The protesting cadre of the Congress youth wing claimed that they were intercepted by DYFI members, resulting in a scuffle.

The injured workers were subsequently admitted to a private hospital in Thaliparam.

Simultaneously, several leaders of the KSU and Youth Congress were taken into preventive custody ahead of the chief minister's 'Nava Kerala Yatra'.

Weighing in on the black flag protest and the attack on Youth Congress members that followed, CM Vijayan claimed that it wasn't merely a protest but an attack on his motorcade.

The CM came out in praise of members of DYFI for confronting Youth Congress protesters waving black flags at his motorcade in Pazhayangadi.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly VD Satheesan came down heavily on CM Vijayan after the CM lauded the DYFI workers and said under the leadership of Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala is becoming a gangster state.

"If they are trying to suppress our agitations or peaceful protest using criminals and police criminals, then we, the leaders of the UDF, will come forward and take this protest," he added.

Senior Congress leader MM Hassan claimed that CM Vijayan is the most cruel Home Minister Kerala has ever had while urging the Director General of Police to take action against the police personnel who allegedly attacked the Youth Congress workers. (ANI)

