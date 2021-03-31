Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 31 (PTI) Kerala has got A Shajahan as the State Election Commissioner (SEC). Shajahan assumed charge on Wednesday and his term ends on March 30, 2026. He took charge as the term of V Bhaskaran has ended.

Shajahan has served as Secretary in various government departments, including general education, sports and youth welfare, minority welfare, social justice and local self- government andwas also the Rural Development Commissioner, Director of General Education and Director of Panchayats and Urban Affairs.

He has served also as the District Collector of Kollam, a press release issued from the office of the SEC said. Shajahan, who belongs to Thiruvananthapuram, holds a Masters degree in journalism and management.

