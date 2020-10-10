Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 10 (ANI): Kerala Gold Smuggling Case accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair on Saturday have been booked under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA).

Customs officials reached the prison at Kakkanad where Swapna was lodged.

The officials will bring both accused in custody again and will shift them to the central prison for preventive detention. Both accused will be under preventive detention for a year under COFEPOSA.

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate and the Customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

