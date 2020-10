Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 17 (ANI): M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

Sivasankar was hospitalised at PRS hospital (a private hospital) on Friday after he complained of uneasiness while he was summoned for questioning by customs in connection with gold smuggling case. He is admitted to intensive care unit and customs officials are also in the hospital.

"M Sivasankar (57/M), presented to Emergency Room on October 16 at 6.00 pm with uneasiness, giddiness and back pain. His BP on arrival was very high. ECG showed minor variations. He was admitted to the cardiac ICU," said the medical report of PRS hospital.

It added that CT Head and MRI Brain ruled out a stroke but MRI Spine revealed multiple disc prolapse in the lumbar and cervical region.

"As the patient was complaining of low backache with radiation along the right lower limb, a neurology and neurosurgery opinion was taken. The opinion of the neurology team was that the back pain was due to lumbar disc prolapse compressing the spine roots. Hence, a second opinion from a higher centre is advised in this regard," it added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Kerala High Court had directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to arrest Sivasankar till October 23 in connection with the gold smuggling case.

A single-judge bench of Justice Ashok Menon issued the interim order on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Sivasankar seeking protection from arrest in the ED case.

The counsel appearing for Sivasankar submitted before the court that the applicant is willing to appear before the agency and cooperate with the investigation in the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the alleged smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels.

Sivasankar had filed the anticipatory bail application after the ED submitted a chargesheet in the case before the special PMLA court. He submitted that the central agency's chargesheet had allegations and imputations against him, making him apprehensive of an arrest.

The case, which is currently being probed by the ED, NIA and the Customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

