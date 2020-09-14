Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 14 (ANI): The Kerala prison department has sought a report from the medical officer of Viyyur central prison in Thrissur district in connection with the hospitalisation of gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and KT Ramees at the same time in the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

Rishiraj Singh, who is the Director-General of Police (DGP) of prisons asked the medical officer to obtain the health status of both the accused and also instructed the jail superintendent to initiate a probe.

Also Read | China Trains Nepal Policymakers on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Amid Border Tensions With India.

Swapna was admitted for the second time following chest pain while Ramees has been admitted following stomach pain yesterday at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

A medical board of the hospital will review the health condition of both accused on today evening.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine For Everyone Not Possible Before 2024, Says Serum Institute of India Chief Adar Poonawalla.

The jail department has also asked prison officers to monitor whether they are communicating with any strangers or persons in the hospital. The nurses in the hospital have also been given instructions to check their movements closely.

Kerala gold smuggling case, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)