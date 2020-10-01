Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], October 1 (ANI): Koduvally municipal councillor, Karat Faisal has been taken into custody by Customs in connection with the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case.

Customs had conducted a raid at his residence this morning, following which he was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, in a key development in Kerala gold smuggling case, the fourth accused Sandeep Nair filed an application in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court saying that he was ready to give a confession statement and turn approver in the case.

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the NIA along with the Enforcement Directorate, and Customs, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

