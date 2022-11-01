New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The CPI-M said on Monday alleged that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was advancing "the political objectives of the ruling BJP to destabilize the LDF government" and said that the manner in which he demanded the resignation of Vice Chancellors of the universities has "no sanction of the Constitution".

Talking to reporters after three-day meeting of its Central Committee, Yechury alleged that steps by Governor target Kerala's higher education system "to facilitate the promotion of the Hindutva ideological agenda".

"The manner in which he demanded the resignation of various Vice Chancellors of the universities in Kerala and later the resignation of the state Finance Minister has no sanction of the Indian Constitution. The Governor in his capacity as the chancellor of the universities in the state has no authority given by the University Acts passed by the state legislature to initiate such actions," Yechury said.

"These steps by the Governor target Kerala's secular, democratic and scientific higher education system to facilitate the promotion of the Hindutva ideological agenda. The BJP Union government has been targeting Central Universities like JNU, Hyderabad and many others with a similar objective. The people of Kerala will unitedly resist such brazen Partisanship shown by the Governor and defeat all efforts to destablish the democratically elected LDF government," he added.

Yechury said there should be high-level judicial investigation for fixing accountability in the Morbi bridge-collapse tragedy in Gujarat.

He said the party has expressed its deep condolences to the families of over 140 people who lost their lives in the tragic collapse of the bridge in Morbi town in Gujarat.

"Many more are injured. The injured must be immediately provided with all required medical care and assistance" he said.

"Reportedly, this bridge was opened after renovation without a safety audit being conducted. Further, the declared limit of the number of people permitted on the bridge at any point in time was breached grievously. Further, the renovation contract was given to a company that has no previous experience in this area. These aspects demand a high-level judicial investigation for fixing accountability" Yechury added.

Speaking about the forthcoming assembly elections, Yechury said that with the Election Commission delinking the announcement of election schedules of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, "the BJP has got the advantage of more time before the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect in Gujarat".

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "is personally spearheading BJP's electoral campaigns focusing mainly on sharpening communal polarization and declaring new schemes and benefits for the people at the cost of the union exchequer".

"Some of these government schemes were described as his "personal Diwali gifts" to the people. Gujarat BJP state government has announced its intention for a Uniform Civil Code" he added.

"In Himachal Pradesh, the CPI(M) has fielded 11 candidates and is supporting CPI in one seat that it is contesting. On the rest of the seats the CPI(M) has called for the defeat of the BJP candidates" he added.

Yechury said as the election schedule has not yet been announced, the CPI-M is in talks with other secular forces to ensure defeat of BJP.

On Jammu and Kashmir, he said it's more than three years "since the special status and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir were dissolved".

"The situation continues to impose curbs on people's democratic rights and livelihood. CPI(M) along with Left parties will take the initiative to start a consultative process with other secular parties on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir," Yechury said. (ANI)

