Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 4 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, using his powers as Chancellor of the universities in the state on Thursday appointed Professor Dr Ciza Thomas as Vice Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Governor made the appointment of Thomas, who is the senior joint director of the Directorate of Technical Education.This is additional to her normal duties till further orders.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section 7 of Section 13 of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Act, 2015 (Act 17 of 2015), read with clause 7.3 of the UGC Regulations, 2018, the Chancellor of the University is pleased to order that pending the appointment of a regular Vice Chancellor in the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. Prof. (Dr.) Ciza Thomas, Senior Joint Director, Directorate of Technical Education, Thiruvananthapuram, shall exercise the powers and perform the duties of the Vice Chancellor, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University with immediate effect, in addition to her normal duties, until further orders," the notification issued by the Raj Bhavan stated.

Last month on October 21, the Supreme Court had set aside the appointment of MS Rajasree as Vice-Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

A bench of justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar allowed the appeal filed by Professor Sreejith P.S. challenging the Kerala High Court order dated August 2, 2021.

Professor Sreejith PS had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging order dated 02.08.2021 passed by the High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam by which the Division Bench of the High Court has dismissed his appeal and the review petition preferred by the appellant herein and has confirmed the judgment and order passed by the learned Single Judge refusing to issue writ of quo warranto to declare the appointment of the respondent Rajasree as Vice Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram.

The court noted that even as per Section 13(4) of the University Act, 2015, the Committee shall recommend unanimously a panel of not less than three suitable persons from amongst the eminent persons in the field of engineering sciences, which shall be placed before the Visitor/Chancellor.

The court observed that in the present case, admittedly the only name of respondent Rajasree was recommended to the Chancellor.

As per the UGC Regulations also, the Visitor/Chancellor shall appoint the Vice Chancellor out of the panel of names recommended by the Search Committee. Therefore, when only one name was recommended and the panel of names was not recommended, the Chancellor had no option to consider the names of the other candidates, the top court observed.

Therefore, the appointment of the respondent Rajasree can be said to be dehors and/or contrary to the provisions of the UGC Regulations as well as even to the University Act, 2015, the top court noted. (ANI)

