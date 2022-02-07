Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 7 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday gave his assent to an ordinance to amend the Kerala Lokayukta Act amid demands of opposition parties in the state to reject it.

The assent came a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting with the Governor over the ordinance at Raj Bhawan.

The Kerala government will now be empowered to accept or reject the verdict of the Lokayukta. (ANI)

