New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday recalled the contributions made by former Deputy Prime Minister of India Sardar Patel towards the country and further urged people of the country to learn from the ideals of Swami Vivekananda.

Khan is in Delhi today and addressed a seminar in "Pravasi Desho me Ram" at Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi.

Speaking in the seminar today, Khan said, "I remember the time period in 1947 when India got independence from British rule. We are immensely grateful to Sardar Patel for our independence. Our words cannot suffice the contribution made by Patel towards the country."

The institution is organising a two-day international seminar/programme on "Pravasi Desho me Ram" for today and tomorrow. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Ministers Meenakshi Lekhi and Kiren Rijiju are included in the list of invitees.

Speaking further in the seminar, Kerala Governor asked the youth of the country to take inspiration from the ideals of Swami Vivekananda.

He said, "Majority of the people whether they are atheist or not are religious in our country. Knowing that one can learn a lot from the ideals of Swami Vivekananda. Vivekananda once said, 'Knowledge is nothing but an attempt to find unity amidst diversity.'"

Describing Lord Rama as the representative of Indian culture, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that the specialty of Lord Ram's personality is that he is the great hero of every era. "The creation of an inclusive society by Lord Ram is an excellent example of social harmony and unity," he said. (ANI)

