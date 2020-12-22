Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 22 (ANI): Kerala Government has issued an order allowing bars, wine, beer parlours and toddy shops to reopen following Covid-19 norms.

Till now, only parcel service was allowed.

As per the order dated December 21, the state government decided to allow opening of bars, clubs, beer/wine parlours, airport lounge bars and toddy shops in the state strictly in compliance with conditions prescribed in Foreign Liquor Rules and maintaining all safety precautions as per Covid-19 guidelines from the date of issuance of this order.

Kerala, on Monday, reported 3,423 fresh novel coronavirus cases.

There are 60,504 active Covid-19 cases in the state. Out of them, 2,982 people including 34 healthcare workers were infected through contact and the contact source of infection for rest 359 was unknown, informed the state government.

However, the release added that the total number of negative cases in the state stands at 4,494. The total number of recovered cases touched the 6,45,779 mark. A total of 60,504 patients are still undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 27 recent deaths were confirmed today due to the deadly virus taking the total death toll in the state to 2,843. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)