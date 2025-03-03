Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Kerala Forest and Wildlife Department has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the family of a farmer, who was fatally attacked by a wild boar in the Patyam Muthiyanga field, the Kerala government's Public Relations Department said in a statement on Sunday.

As per officials, the first installment of the compensation will be handed over to the family through Kannur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) S Vysakh after the funeral rites.

The attack took place on Sunday morning at around 9 am when the wild boar entered the farm and attacked Sreedharan. He was rushed to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Thalassery for treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, an inquest was conducted, and a post-mortem examination was carried out at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. His funeral is scheduled to take place at his homestead at 10 am on Monday. (ANI)

