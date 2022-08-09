Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday felicitated Nanchamma, who received the national award for the best playback female singer, as part of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayan said the culture and knowledge of the indigenous people should be seen with utmost importance and must be handed over to the coming generations.

"This government makes policies so as to carry forward the culture and knowledge of the indigenous people for the next generation. We were able to improve the health, education, and other sectors related to the indigenous people," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said she has brought forward the musical legacy of the indigenous people before the world.

"It was a privilege to felicitate the singer on this International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples," Vijayan said in a tweet with a picture of her.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister said the State government set apart Rs 735 crore for the development of the scheduled tribe. The sum allotted was Rs 57 crore more than last year's allocation.

