Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday decided to impose a 52-day trawling ban on Kerala's coasts from June 9 to July 31.

The period of the ban was extended at the request of fisherfolk to conserve the marine fish resources.

"As a measure to conserve marine fish resources, the Cabinet has decided to impose a trawling ban on Kerala's coasts for 52 days, from midnight of June 9 to July 31. The ban has been raised from the usual 45 days considering the demand raised by traditional fisherfolk," said the Kerala Chief Minister's Office.

The ban on bottom trawling is intended to enhance marine fish stocks and improve their habitat. (ANI)

