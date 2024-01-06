Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 6 (ANI): The second edition of the Kerala Plantation Expo will be held in the city for three days from January 20, invigorating the state government's measures towards the growth of Kerala's plantation sector by showcasing its brand potential to tap the global and domestic demand for a wide range of products and services.

An array of special business-to-business meets showcasing the products and services of the sector in the plantation sector will be a highlight of the expo, to be hosted at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor. Minister for Industries, Law and Coir Shri P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the expo on January 20 at 10 a.m.

Organised by the Plantation Directorate of the State Industries Department, the expo strives to reinstate the glory of Kerala's storied plantation sector by featuring its history, diverse products including spices and industrial raw materials like rubber and more recent diversification into tourism and hospitality activities.

The event will feature stalls by Kerala-registered plantations, distributors of tools and equipment related to the sector, service providers and plantation institutions under the state and central governments. There will also be live demonstrations on all three days, enabling the public to get first-hand knowledge of the products and services in the sector. Entry will be free.

The allotment of stalls will be free of cost. Those interested can contact the deputy registrar of the respective District Industries Centre. The last date for application is January 13. For more info: https://plantations.kerala.gov.in/.

The first edition of the Plantation Expo was held in Thiruvananthapuram in February 2023. (ANI)

