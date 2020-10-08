Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday and said he was a leader who espoused the cause of the less privileged.

"In a political career of five decades, he held the cause of the less privileged, close to heart. My heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family", Khan tweeted.

Vijayan said he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister, who died at a hospital in Delhi. "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his family & friends. On behalf of the people of Kerala, I offer our deepest condolences," he tweeted.

Paswan had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders. Vijayan said Paswan came to politics in Bihar through socialist organisations and took firm stands in favour of social justice.

