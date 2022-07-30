Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 29 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Friday observed that transgender persons must be permitted to participate in the category of their choice in the absence of a separate category for them to compete in sporting events.

Single Bench of Justice VG Arun also directed the organisers of the district-level Judo competition to accept the application of the petitioner and allow her to participate in the competition provisionally, subject to the judgement in the matter.

The Court's observation came while considering a plea of Anamika, a transwoman who alleged that the organisers of the event were not permitting transgender persons in the competition. Anamika sought to allow her in the category of women in the absence of the transgender category.

So as per the petitioner's demand, she can participate in women category in the absence of transgender category.

The court said, "The petitioner is seeking to participate in her identity as woman. If the organisers have not made arrangements for participating transgenders, then the petitioner will have to be permitted to participate in her chosen category."

The event is organised by Kozhikode Judo Association and the court directed them and the Kerala Judo Association to allow her to compete in the event.

Court will again hear the matter soon. It also issued notice to the State Government and the Kerala State Sports Council over the matter. (ANI)

