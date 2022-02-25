Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 25 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Friday allowed two impleading applications in a suo motu case in which it was alleged that the devotees are made to wash the feet of 12 brahmins as atonement for sins as part of 'Panthrandu Namaskaram' in Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple, Tripunithure under the management of Cochin Devaswom Board.

The court allowed the applications of Akhila Kerala Thantri Mandalam and an NGO and directed them to file affidavits next Friday, which is the next hearing date.

The Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajithkumar initiated the suo motu earlier based on a news report. According to the order which initiated suo motu proceedings, the news report was published by 'Kerala Kaumudi' Daily on February 4, 2022.

Today, the Cochin Devaswom Board submitted an affidavit on this. It stated that such practice is not a ritual in the temple. (ANI)

