Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Kerala High court has directed the Election Commission to examine whether it is possible to arrange webcasting in polling booths of Aroor constituency in Alappuzha district.

The court issued this directive while considering a petition filed by Shanimol Usman, Congress MLA from Aroor constituency. The plea sought webcasting in all 39 booths of the constituency.

In the petition, Usman said, "I can bear the expense for webcasting, if necessary." Then the Election Commission informed the court that this cannot be allowed. Following this, the court directed the EC to consider webcasting in Aroor.

The court also disposed petitions filed by the UDF candidates in order to prevent bogus voting in three constituencies in Idukki. The EC informed the court that they would take strict action to stop voters coming from Tamil Nadu to cast vote in Devikulam, Peerumedu and Udumbanchola.

EC informed that strict restrictions will be imposed on border check posts on the polling day and the day before.

Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)