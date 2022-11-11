Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 11 (ANI): Kerala High Court has directed the State Government to come up with a plan for the future payment of salaries of the employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The direction from the court came while hearing the petitions of the employees of the KSRTC seeking direction to the KSRTC and its MD to formulate a scheme for payment of salary to its employees atleast before the 5th day of every month.

In the order, the single bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran observed, "Until the prior commitments of the KSRTC through loans are properly settled, their chances of becoming self-sufficient are remote."

The case will be considered again on November 24 this year. (ANI)

