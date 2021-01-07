Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 7 (ANI): A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the execution of a single bench's order directing the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take over the Kothamangalam Marthoma Church and its movables if the court's order was not complied with by the Ernakulam district collector by January 8.

The division bench stayed this order on the appeal filed by the state govt against this.

The court said it would consider whether the single bench can issue other directions in the case and would reconsider the case on January 15.

Earlier, the single bench had issued the order on a contempt of court petition filed by the vicar of the Orthodox faction against the Ernakulam district collector for not complying with the court directives. (ANI)

