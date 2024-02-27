Kochi, Feb 26 (PTI) Kerala High Court on Monday heard the prosecution's plea to enhance the punishment awarded to the convicts in the 2012 TP Chandrasekharan murder case.

A division bench of Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Kauser Edappagath also heard the convicts in person regarding the prosecution's plea. The court heard the convicts explain why their sentences should not be enhanced.

Also Read | PM Modi To Visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Three Space Infrastructure Projects Worth About Rs 1800 Crore on February 27.

The court will continue to hear the matter on Tuesday, when it is likely to pronounce a verdict.

The high court on February 19 upheld the conviction in the murder case of Revolutionary Marxist Party leader Chandrasekharan in Onchiyam in Kozhikode district on May 4, 2012.

Also Read | Repeal of Muslim Marriage Act in Assam Aimed at Distancing Muslims From Their Religion, Says Asaduddin Owaisi.

The convicts were brought before the high court on Monday following a direction to the jail authorities to produce them to hear the state government's plea seeking enhancement of their sentence.

In 2014, the Kozhikode Additional Sessions Court sentenced 11 accused to life imprisonment and varying jail terms for other accused.

The convicts include CPI(M) local leaders KC Ramachandran and the late Kunhanandan.

Chandrasekharan (52) was hacked to death by a gang while he was returning home on his motorcycle.

The then-United Democratic Front government in Kerala constituted a special investigation team to probe into the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)