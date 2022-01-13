Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Kerala High Court stayed the process of laying boundary stones on land identified for the Silver Line semi-high-speed rail project and said it should not be implemented by "intimidating and threatening the people".

The Court also asked the Central Government to make its stand on this project clear.

A Single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran stayed this while considering two petitions against the implementation of this project without conducting a social impact study and environmental impact study.

The Court said that nobody knows what is the stand of the Central Government on the project.

"It was improper for one Counsel to appear for both the Union of India and the Ministry of Railways since there was a clear conflict of interest involved. This is perhaps the biggest project the Kerala Government has taken upon itself so far. Such a big project should not be implemented by intimidating and threatening the people. The law cannot be violated in its attempts to execute the scheme," the Court added.

The Court posted this matter to January 21 for further hearing. (ANI)

