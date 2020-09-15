Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 15 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Monday sought a report from the state government on the recent protests that took place in the state amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The Court will hear the case next on Friday. Earlier Kerala High Court had imposed a complete ban on all protests in public places until July 31. Later, it extended the ban until August 31.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly asked whether Unlock 4 guidelines allow gatherings up to 100 people by wearing masks and by maintaining social distancing.

Court asked this while considering a batch of petitions alleging violation of lockdown restrictions by protestors across the state.

State govt submitted that the new guidelines will come into force only on September 21. (ANI)

