Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 18 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday directed the officials to set up paediatric wards and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in 48 hospitals in view of the possible third wave of COVID-19.

George also directed them to complete 60 per cent of the hospital facilities within three months.

"490 oxygen-equipped pediatric beds, 158 HDU beds, 96 ICU beds and a total of 744 beds are being set up. The state is doing elaborate preparations in view of third wave. The number of ICUs and oxygen beds in hospitals are increasing. The availability of oxygen supply is also being ensured," the minister said at the review meeting held at state COVID-19 control room on Tuesday.

The Health Minister said the Covid control room is doing a great job in containing the virus.

"The control room has been in a state of restless activity for one and a half years since then. Control rooms are functioning in 14 districts on the same model," George said.

The minister lauded all the staff in the State and District Level Control Room for their service for containing COVID-19.

Earlier on August 16, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya assured all possible help to Kerala as a team led by the minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"Central Government allocates Rs 267.35 crores to Kerala under Emergency COVID Response Package- II. It will strengthen the state's health infrastructure and effectively manage #COVID19. Additionally, Rs 1 crore will be made available to each district of Kerala for creating a medicine pool," he said in his tweet. (ANI)

