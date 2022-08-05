Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 5 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) along with Coastal Police on Friday conducted a Community Interaction Programme at Edavanakkad, Vypin, and Kuzhipilly, Ernakulam in Kochi to enlighten the civilians about the importance of Tricolour and "Har Ghar Tiranga" Campaign.

A total of 110 fishermen attended the programme at each centre.

Further, a presentation on "ICG Organisation and its charter of duties" along with lectures on life-saving equipment was also conducted. The program was inaugurated by KN Unnikrishnan, MLA, Vypin. Officials from the Panchayat Administration, Department of fisheries, Coastal Security Police (CSP) and fishermen association attended the programme. The program also witnessed presentations and awareness campaigns by Coastal Police, fisheries, Excise department and Matsyafed.

The Coast Guard along with Coastal Police also conducted another Community Interaction Programme at Chellanam, Ernakulam where a total of 30 fishermen attended the programme. In addition, the fishermen were also briefed about the harmful usage of single-use plastic and products containing microbeads.

Earlier on August 4, a 5 Kilometre run was flagged off at Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram district by Commandant Sreekumar G, Commanding Officer, ICGS Vizhinjam and a total of 35 personnel including Officers and men of ICGS Vizhinjam and ships staff took an active part in this run. National flags and banners pertaining to the commemoration of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" were displayed during the run. The run was well received by the local public as they cheered the ship's company along the running route.

A bike rally and walkathon were also conducted by ICGS Beypore on August 3, 2022, to encourage and motivate the general public toward the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign. Volunteers from various organisations participated in the event. A bike rally and walkathon were conducted along the coastal villages of Kozhikode and ended at Beypore beach.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'Tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. (ANI)

