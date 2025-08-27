Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 27 (ANI): Former Kerala Excise Commissioner and ADGP Mahipal Yadav passed away at 10 AM on Wednesday while undergoing treatment for a brain tumour in Jaipur, the Kerala Police said.

Yadav, a 1997 batch IPS officer, was due to retire on the 30th of this month, and his official farewell at the Police Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram was scheduled for today.

During his career, he served as Ernakulam IG and as Managing Director of Kerala Beverages Corporation. (ANI)

