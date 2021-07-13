New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday asserted the state has an "industry friendly" atmosphere and that entities are exploring big investment opportunities, amid Kitex Group deciding to shelve its investment plan for the state.

The government is working on strengthening the state's industry-friendly environment and there have been changes in this regard, the chief minister told the media in the national capital.

Amid the Kitex Group controversy, Viajayan said there are efforts outside Kerala to create an image that the state is not industry-friendly but that is not the case.

Entities are exploring big investment opportunities, he said, adding that various entities from and outside the state are doing business in Kerala.

In June, Kitex Group announced that it was not going ahead with the Rs 3,500 crore investment plan in the state and alleged harassment by the Kerala government officials.

Last week, Kitex Group Chairman Sabu Jacob held a meeting with Telangana Industries Minister K T R Rama Rao for investments in that state.

The Kerala government, last week, said it has an "open approach" towards the issues raised by the group.

