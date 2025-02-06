Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 6 (ANI): Kerala's Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan on Thursday described Kerala as capital of drugs and said life there is in difficult condition.

"The life in Kerala is in a difficult condition... Nobody can come out of the house. Anyone can be attacked. Anyone can be attacked. There are so many criminals and goons on the roads. Drug addict parties are also here. Kerala is now a capital of drugs... The excise department and the government are not doing anything to control this. The police are also behaving like goons. So many incidents have been reported of people being attacked... There is no control of the CM over the police. Some caucus in the CMO is controlling the police, and there are shady dealings...," Satheesan told reporters.

He further said, "Nobody follow the orders of the top officials. The police is controlled by the party..."

Last month, he criticised the Left Democratic Front government, pointing out the remarks in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that expired drugs were supplied to 26 hospitals in 60 instances during 2016-17 to 2021-22.

"The CAG has underlined our allegation and revealed there was corruption and excess expenditure. Another shocking thing is that the state government through Kerala Medical Services delivered medicines that were expired," VD Satheesan, told reporters.

According to the CAG report, drugs and supplies issued to wards (in hospitals) exceeded the date of expiry in 60 instances in 26 hospitals from 2016-17 to 2021-22.

The total value of expired drugs and supplies issued to wards comes to 0.89 lakhs in respect of these 26 hospitals. Usage of expired drugs is a serious matter as the change in chemical composition after expiry may put the lives of patients in danger, said the CAG. (ANI)

