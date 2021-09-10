Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 10 (ANI): Former Kerala Higher Education Minister and LDF MLA KT Jaleel appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Kochi on Thursday to submit the evidence and record his statement in the money laundering case.

The money laundering case pertains to Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) MLA and its National General Secretary PK Kunhalikkutty and IUML mouthpiece 'Chandrika'. Jaleel and Kunhalikkutty have been accused of money laundering to the tune of Rs 10 crore using the party's mouthpiece 'Chandrika'.

While addressing the media after appearing before the ED at its office in Kochi, Jaleel said, "ED asked some questions and I gave them the documents they asked for. In this case, PK Kunhalikutty has been summoned on September 16."

He said that the money taken from 'Chandrika's' account was used to build the office of the Muslim League and Rs 4.5 crore was spent on it.

"The land purchased in the name of the state president of the Muslim League is completely a wetland. Construction cannot be done there," he said.

"The good land of two acres was bought in the name of Kunhalikutty's son. But the money for this also was used from Chandrika's account. I have provided the available documents related to this," he added.

The former minister said that the CPI(M) and the Left parties are strongly opposed to the policies of the Muslim League.

"Naturally, there will be support from the party when it speaks and acts against the bad policies and attitudes of the Muslim League. No one should indulge in black money in the name of a party or a community," he said.

"The black money deal is being carried out by a party that claims to uphold a lot of religious and moral values. This will be the first time in the history of India that a person is using his party system to keep his black money," he alleged.

Jaleel went on to praise Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his work and efforts to eradicate the problem of money laundering and black money in the state.

"Pinarayi's government is working at the administrative level to eradicate it. I will also put pressure on the state government for this. This is not a government that will reconcile whoever commits corruption or whoever does wrong," he said. (ANI)

