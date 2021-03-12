Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 12 (ANI): Kerala reported 1,780 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,377 recoveries and 14 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Friday.

At present, there are 32,174 active cases in the state. The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 10,50,603.

52,134 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, according to the state government.

As many as 2,133 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 related fatalities were reported from the state on Thursday.

The union health ministry on Thursday evening said the situation in Kerala is improving and informed the active Covid-19 cases have almost halved in the state in the past few days while cases in Maharashtra have doubled. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)