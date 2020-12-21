Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 21 (PTI) Kerala's COVID-19 caseload surged to 7,09,292 with the addition of 3,423 new infections on Monday while the toll climbed to 2,843 with 27 more deaths. As many as 4,494 people were cured of the disease, taking the total recoveries to 6,45,779 and the active cases slid to 60,504, Health Minister K K Shailaja said. A total of 34,847 samples were tested, and the test positivity rate was 9.82 per cent.

So far the state has sent 73,82,223 samples for testing, she said in a release here. Among the districts, the highest number of cases were reported from Malappuram 626 followed by Kozhikode 507 and Ernakulam 377, while Kasaragod accounted for 43 cases. A 93-year-old man from Kundanoor in Kochi was among the 27 recent deaths confirmed due to COVID-19. Of the positive cases, thirty-four are health workers, 48 people had come from outside the state and 2,982 were infected through contact, the release said. At least 2,80,375 people are under observation in various districts with 13,610 of them in hospitals. Meanwhile, Police said they registered 723 cases in the state on Monday for violation of COVID-19 protocol. As many as 284 people were arrested and another 2,213 booked for not wearing masks, a police release said. PTI UD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)