Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 25 (ANI): Kerala has logged 543 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the state Health Department informed on Friday.

With this, the active COVID cases in the state stand at 4,389.

As many as 872 recoveries and zero deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

"Two deaths were not added due to lack of documents and 79 deaths were added as per the new guidelines of the Central government," Kerala Health Department informed.

The cumulative COVID death toll in the state was reported to be 67,631. (ANI)

