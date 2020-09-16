Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 16 (PTI) A single-day highest ever spike of 3,830 COVID-19 cases in Kerala took the state's infection count to 1,17,863 on Wednesday, the government said.

The state also recorded 14 deaths, taking the toll due to the disease to 480, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Also Read | UP ‘Love Jihad’ Case: Man With 3 Wives, 4 Children Wears Wig to Hide Identity, Rapes Minor in Meerut.

"Out of those infected today, 49 came from abroad, 153 from other states while 3,562 contracted the virus through contacts. At least 66 health workers are also infected," she said in a release here.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram logged the highest number 675 cases, followed by Kozhikode (468), Alappuzha (323) Ernakulam (319) and Kollam with 300 cases.

Also Read | Indian Army, IAF And Navy Reported Nearly 20,000 COVID-19 Cases: Government.

The deceased included three in their 40s and as many in their 80s. A 45-year old woman from Kozhikode was the youngest among those who succumbed to the virus on Wednesday while a 84-year old man from Palakkad was the eldest.

Palakkad accounted for a maximum of six deaths among the fresh fatalities, the Minister said.

A total of 2,263 people were discharged, taking the total number of those cured to 84,608.

"Currently, 32,709 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in the state. At least 2,11,037 people are under observation out of which 23,079 are in isolation wards of various hospitals," she said.

A total of 46,162 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, taking the number of specimens examined so far to 22,45,139. This included 1,91,931 samples from high-risk groups as part of Sentinel Surveillance. Fifteen places were declared as hotspots while 22 were removed from the list, leaving a tally of 610 in force. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)