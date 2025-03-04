Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 4 (ANI):Kerala LoP and Congress leader VD Satheesan criticized the LDF government over ASHA workers' protest, accusing it of failing to fulfill its Rs 21,000 honorarium promise. He slammed the government's "negative attitude" and alleged attempts to "abuse" protesting women. With ASHA workers striking for 22 days, he reiterated Congress's support, citing their heavy workload and inadequate Rs7,000 state honorarium.

Speaking to reporters, Satheesan said, "We brought up the matter of Asha workers, who have been striking in front of the secretariat for the last 22 days. Their demand is an increase in the honorarium. They have been getting only Rs 7,000 from state honorarium. LDF had offered Rs 21,000 as Asha workers' honorarium in their election manifesto. Unfortunately, the government is showing a negative attitude to this strike. They are trying to abuse the women who are striking...we support Asha workers as their workload is very high..."

Earlier in the week, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the Kerala government over the low honorarium of ASHA workers in the state, calling their ongoing protest a fight for 'dignity and respect.'

"It is appalling that women who are the backbone of society should have to beg for their rights like this. Instead of justice, all they have got from the Kerala government is apathy and attempts to silence them," the Congress leader wrote in a post on X.

The Wayanad MP pointed out that while ASHA workers in Karnataka and Telangana receive higher wages, those in Kerala are paid a meagre Rs 7,000.

The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers went on an indefinite strike against the Left Democratic Alliance (LDF) government in Kerala, demanding better salaries.

Following the strike, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said that United Democratic Front (UDF) MPs would take the issue to Parliament.

He extended support to the protesting ASHA workers and advised the Kerala government to shed its arrogance."Their demands are just and fair. UDF MPs will take this issue to the Indian Parliament.

The state government must shed its arrogance. This is a legitimate protest, and the Congress party fully supports it," Venugopal said. Suggesting that the Kerala government acknowledges the demands of ASHA workers, Venugopal said that they were not asking for charity but their rightful dues.

The Congress-led UDF has extended support to the ongoing strike by ASHA workers, who have been protesting against the state government since February 10 while demanding a hike in their salaries. (ANI)

